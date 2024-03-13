Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Shares Down 4.3%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.58 ($0.12). Approximately 304,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 82,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.64. The company has a market cap of £11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

See Also

