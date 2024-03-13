Peter Hume Chapman Sells 29,452 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 7,556,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.16. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. On average, analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,864,000 after acquiring an additional 193,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth about $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $67,421,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Report on IONQ

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.