Petrus Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.