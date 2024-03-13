Petrus Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.