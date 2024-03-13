PFB (TSE:PFB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.10

Shares of PFB Co. (TSE:PFB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.10 and traded as low as C$24.07. PFB shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 1,025 shares trading hands.

PFB Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02.

About PFB

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

