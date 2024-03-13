Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,794 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. 28,505,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,962,387. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

