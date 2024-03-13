PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 219,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

