PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 58,465 shares.The stock last traded at $51.40 and had previously closed at $51.37.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 474.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.