PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the February 14th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
PHK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. 395,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $5.15.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
