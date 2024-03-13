PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the February 14th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

PHK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. 395,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 93,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

