Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Short Interest Update

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pineapple Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pineapple Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pineapple Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PAPL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,974. Pineapple Financial has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Pineapple Financial Company Profile

Pineapple Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

