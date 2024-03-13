Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares trading hands.
Pioneer Energy Services Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
