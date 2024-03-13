Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PHD opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 99,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

