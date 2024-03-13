Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PHD opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.80.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
