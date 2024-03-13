PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Shares Up 0.6%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. 604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

PolyPid Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($1.80). On average, equities analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

About PolyPid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

