PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Shares Up 0.6%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. 604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
PolyPid Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($1.80). On average, equities analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PolyPid
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.