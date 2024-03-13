Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,440.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pono Capital Two Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of PTWOW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,274. Pono Capital Two has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital Two

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pono Capital Two stock. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,000.

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

