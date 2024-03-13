PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 88.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $540.62 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00019257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00130855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008136 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001367 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

