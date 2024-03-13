Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares trading hands.
Premaitha Health Stock Up 2.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.10.
About Premaitha Health
Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premaitha Health
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Premaitha Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premaitha Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.