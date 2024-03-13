Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in February

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Presto Automation Trading Down 32.7 %

Shares of PRSTW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 9,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,691. Presto Automation has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Presto Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.