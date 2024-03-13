Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in February

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Presto Automation Trading Down 32.7 %
Shares of PRSTW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 9,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,691. Presto Automation has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
Presto Automation Company Profile
