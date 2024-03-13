PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.68

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.68 and traded as high as $103.76. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $103.76, with a volume of 2,762 shares.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a market capitalization of $185.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Recommended Stories

