Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa Sells 234 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Primerica Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Primerica stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $248.63. 83,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,935. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.68 and a fifty-two week high of $254.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.14.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
