Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa Sells 234 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Primerica Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $248.63. 83,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,935. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.68 and a fifty-two week high of $254.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.14.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

