ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.88 and last traded at $71.25. 5,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $71.36.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

