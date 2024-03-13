Proton Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Proton has a total market cap of $54.07 million and $2.25 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,656,353,018 coins and its circulating supply is 25,190,882,469 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.