PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Price Up 1,179%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1,179% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 8,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 52,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.
