Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $7,850,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.85. The company had a trading volume of 836,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,514. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

