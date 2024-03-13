PZ Cussons (OTCMKTS:PZCUY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

PZ Cussons plc (OTCMKTS:PZCUY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.