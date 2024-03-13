Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $850.36 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00017124 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00024760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,134.62 or 1.00011718 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010213 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00185118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000002 USD and is up 100.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $911.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

