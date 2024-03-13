QUASA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,592.57 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $144,667.97 and approximately $1,592.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00017153 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00024860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,071.68 or 1.00021713 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010123 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00184215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000054 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00125316 USD and is up 37.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $646.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.