Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Benjamin E. Godley Purchases 1,965 Shares

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin E. Godley bought 1,965 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,411.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rand Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RAND traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Rand Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 88.95%.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

About Rand Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

(Get Free Report)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.