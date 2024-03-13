Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

RRC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. 2,240,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Range Resources by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 87,624 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 224,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,704,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

