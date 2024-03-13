Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PACK stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 2,429,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.23. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Ranpak by 15.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ranpak by 81.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ranpak by 202.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.