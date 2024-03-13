RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RICK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

