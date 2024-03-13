Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Up 772.1% in February

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 772.1% from the February 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

RCON remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 212,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

