ReddCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $204.14 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $204.14 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00133206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008138 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001376 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

