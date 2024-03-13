Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $184.83

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $184.83 and last traded at $184.75, with a volume of 22827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

