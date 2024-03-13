RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $33.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $235.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.25. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. UBS Group upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

