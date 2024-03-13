Request Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.55 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Request has a market capitalization of $149.31 million and $7.55 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00017080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00025042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,959.21 or 1.00010030 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00180688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15625553 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $11,815,916.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

