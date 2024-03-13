Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 205.4% in February

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 205.4% from the February 14th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 30,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $79,589.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,036,646 shares in the company, valued at $7,986,378.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,480 shares of company stock worth $338,933. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

Research Solutions Company Profile

RSSS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.60. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.