Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 14th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Resonate Blends Price Performance
Resonate Blends stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,658. Resonate Blends has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Resonate Blends
