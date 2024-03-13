Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 14th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Resonate Blends Price Performance

Resonate Blends stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,658. Resonate Blends has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep.

