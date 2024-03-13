Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Down 19.6 %

Shares of Revelation Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,296. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Revelation Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

