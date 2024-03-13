Reviewing NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) & Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.
Risk and Volatility
NET Power has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NET Power and Energem, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NET Power
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Energem
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares NET Power and Energem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NET Power
|N/A
|N/A
|$4.07 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Energem
|N/A
|N/A
|$50,000.00
|$0.06
|202.37
Profitability
This table compares NET Power and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NET Power
|N/A
|-124.85%
|-10.35%
|Energem
|N/A
|-3.12%
|0.92%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
43.1% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Energem beats NET Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
About Energem
Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.