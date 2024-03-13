Reviewing NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) & Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

NET Power has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NET Power and Energem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

NET Power presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.32%. Given NET Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than Energem.

This table compares NET Power and Energem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 202.37

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -124.85% -10.35% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energem beats NET Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

