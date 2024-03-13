RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 1,315 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 325,449 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.40. 561,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,847 shares of company stock worth $2,423,668. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

