RNC Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,562 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.90. 230,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,867. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.