RNC Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

EXPE stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average of $127.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

