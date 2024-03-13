RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,612 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,612 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,320,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,415,674. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

