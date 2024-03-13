RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. 2,603,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $210.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

