RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 4,260 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. 206,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,087. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

