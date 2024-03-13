RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,408. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

