RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $257.19. The company had a trading volume of 642,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.24 and a 200-day moving average of $251.61.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

Get Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.