ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.47 and last traded at $44.56. Approximately 15,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 37,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

About ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

