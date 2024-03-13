Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.04

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 2271706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYCEY. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,640,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.