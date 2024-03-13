Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $46.71. 343,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 667,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Root by 661.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Root by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Root by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

