Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $204,584,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.09. 1,818,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,556. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

